NIA seizes laptop, SIM cards, pen drive, memory card from 3 houses in Ramnad

MADURAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths carried out searches in houses of three persons at Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday. The NIA team from Bengaluru conducted searches in houses of Al Mubid (22) and Mushtaq Ahamed (28) on New East Street and also in a house of Thamim Ashiq located along Paruthikara Street in Keelakarai for alleged links with any terror outfit.

After conducting the search for nearly three houses from 6 am, the NIA sleuths seized a laptop, six SIM cards, pen drive and memory card from the house of Al Mubid, sources said. During the operation, Al Mubid and Thamim Ashiq were away from home and some of their relatives were enquired by the sleuths to check whether they were involved in illegal money transactions with any terror group, sources said.