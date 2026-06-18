NIA seizes Bihar student’s MBBS fee amount citing Maoist link; Madras HC tells her to move special court

The fee paid by the student, Puja Kumari from Bihar, was seized by the central agency alleging that the it was funded through Maoist activities

Hearing Puja’s appeal against a single judge's order refusing to direct the college and medical authorities to release her course completion and degree certificates, a division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said if the student was indeed innocent, she could approach the Special Court seeking release of the seized funds. It added that the college could not be expected to litigate against the NIA to recover the fee amount.