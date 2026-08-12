NIA searches bizman's Madurai residence in drug smuggling case

A team led by NIA Inspector Akash searched the house of Balamurugan, a native of Perungudi in Madurai district, who is reportedly running a business in Manipur. The search, which lasted for more than an hour, was conducted when Balamurugan was not at home. The central agency officials also questioned Balamurugan's wife, Murugeswari.

According to NIA officials, no documents were seized during the search.

Besides Madurai, the NIA officials conducted searches at several locations in Chennai and Coimbatore as part of the investigation into the drug smuggling case.