NIA raids at 12 locations in Tamil Nadu including Chennai and Tiruchy

CHENNAI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are carrying out coordinated searches in twelve locations across Tamil Nadu including Chennai and Tiruchy on Sunday in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. Two locations in Erode are also being raided.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the NIA began an early morning raid at the home of Abdul Khan in Pudukkottai, who is suspected to be in touch with banned terror organisations.

The residences of his accomplices across the state are being raided, too.

The NIA had in 2021 arrested one person after searches at various places in Tamil Nadu in the Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. The case was initially registered under various charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13(1)(b) of Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act, 1967 at Thideer Nagar police station in Madurai city in Tamil Nadu in which Mohammed Iqbal had used his Facebook account "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" to upload posts that denigrated a particular community and fomented communal disharmony among different religions in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The NIA said that information would be provided only after the raids were completed.

(With ANI inputs)