NIA interrogates three in Coimbatore car blast case

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated three persons arrested in connection with the Coimbatore car blast. Aboo Hanifa, Saran Mariappan and Pavas Rahman, who were sent to six days of custody, were brought to Coimbatore for interrogation on Monday.

They were arrested last month on charges of funding the car blast near Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022. The mastermind Jamesha Mubeen died in the blast.

The trio were questioned and are likely to be taken to different places as part of the evidence-gathering process. Thus far, the NIA has arrested 18 persons, of which 14 have been charge-sheeted in the case.