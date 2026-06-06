NIA files chargesheet against 4 for harbouring accused in Ramalingam case

The chargesheet was filed on Saturday before the Special NIA Court at Poonamallee. The final report has named K Mohideen, Mohamed Imran, Thameem Ansari, and Asmath for knowingly harbouring the assailants and conspirators involved in the fatal attack on Ramalingam in Thirubuvanam, as part of a larger conspiracy aimed at creating communal disharmony and terror.

Ramalingam was brutally killed on February 5, 2019, by PFI members who got into an altercation with him when he tried to stop them from undertaking forcible religious conversions near Pakku Vinayakam Thoppu.