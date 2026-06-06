NIA files chargesheet against 4 for harbouring accused in Ramalingam case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four former cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for harbouring the proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in the Ramalingam murder case.
The chargesheet was filed on Saturday before the Special NIA Court at Poonamallee. The final report has named K Mohideen, Mohamed Imran, Thameem Ansari, and Asmath for knowingly harbouring the assailants and conspirators involved in the fatal attack on Ramalingam in Thirubuvanam, as part of a larger conspiracy aimed at creating communal disharmony and terror.
Ramalingam was brutally killed on February 5, 2019, by PFI members who got into an altercation with him when he tried to stop them from undertaking forcible religious conversions near Pakku Vinayakam Thoppu.
The NIA's investigations in the case revealed that the four accused had sheltered two accused - Mohamed Burhanudeen and Mohamed Nabil Hassan - for nearly six years despite being aware of their role in the murder.
Earlier, the NIA had chargesheeted 18 accused, including in the case. The agency later also nabbed two other harbourers, Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Imthathulla, and chargesheeted them in May 2025 and February 2026, respectively. Investigations in the case are ongoing.