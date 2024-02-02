NIA carry out raids in LTTE-inspired arms seizure case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a series of raids across Tamil Nadu (TN) in an LTTE-inspired arms seizure case.

According to an NIA press release, raids were conducted by the NIA teams at the premises belonging to suspects in the Omalur PS Arms Case, in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, and Tenkasi. Extensive searches by the agency led to the seizure of one laptop, 7 mobiles, 8 SIM/memory cards, and 4 pen drives, along with incriminating documents and books related to the LTTE terror outfit and its leader late Prabhakaran.

The case was originally registered by TN Police following the apprehension of two men, identified as Naveen Chakravorty and Sanjay Prakash, during vehicle checking at Puliyampatti division, Salem, on 19 May 2022.

They were arrested after being found in possession of two pistols, ammunition, gun powder, etc.

Investigations revealed that the duo was inspired by the LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

They wanted to establish an outfit similar to the LTTE and wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, one more accused person, namely Kabilar alias Kabilan, was also arrested in this case.

The case was taken over by the NIA on July 25, 2022, and investigations are continuing.