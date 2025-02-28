NIA arrests key absconder in Sri Lankan human trafficking case in Chennai

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key absconding accused in connection with a human trafficking case, involving trafficking of Sri Lankan nationals into India through Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on false promises of employment in Canada.

Mohamed Ibrahim, who was carrying non-bailable warrants against him, was arrested on Friday from Chennai by NIA in co-ordination with ATS, Tamil Nadu Police, said a release from NIA.

He is the 9th accused to be arrested in the case registered by NIA on 13 July 2021 under sections 120B, 370 & 420 of IPC, sections 14 of Foreigners’ Act, and section 12(1A) of Passport Act. A total of 10 accused, including Mohamed Ibrahim and another absconder Imran Hajjyar, have so far been chargesheeted by NIA.

NIA investigations have revealed that Mohamed Ibrahim played a pivotal role in trafficking two batches of Sri Lankan nationals from Mandapam in the Thoothukudi sea shore area. He further transported the victims to various places in Karnataka in vehicles and by train.

This was as per the human trafficking syndicate’s modus operandi, which involved picking up of the victims from mid sea, and then transferring them to small boats in batches before transporting them to holding areas through land routes.

The case was originally registered by Karnataka police following raids at guest houses in Mangalore on the basis of credible information, leading to the discovery of Sri Lankan citizens without valid documents.