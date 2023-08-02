NIA arrests another accused in Coimbatore car bomb explosion case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person in connection with last year's ISISI-inspired car bomb blast case of Coimbatore, in which the prime accused was killed in the terror explosion triggered by a vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The agency sleuths arrested Mohammed Idris alias Idris, a resident of Coimbatore, for conspiring with other accused persons to commit the terror attack, which took place in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil temple at Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam in Coimbatore on October 23, last year.

The vehicle carrying the IED was being driven by the deceased accused, Jamesha Mubeen, with whom Idris was closely associated, said the NIA.

"Idris was part of the secret conspiracy meetings with Jamesha and other accused persons in planning of the terror attack," stated the NIA.

Investigations by the NIA have revealed further that Jamesha was inspired and motivated by hardcore ISIS ideology and had committed the terror attack after promising bayath or allegiance to the terrorist organisation’s self-proclaimed Caliph, Abu-Al-Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

Earlier, on April 20 and June 2 this year, the NIA had filed two separate chargesheets in the case before the NIA Court at Poonamallee, Chennai, against six and five accused respectively.

The case was initially registered by Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore City and subsequently handed over to NIA, which re-registered it October 27, last year.