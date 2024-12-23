NHRC slaps notice on govt over electrocution of 2 Tangedco workers

CHENNAI: The NHRC on Monday said it has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government and the state's police chief over reports that two persons, working as contract labourers with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation were electrocuted while repairing a high-tension overhead power line in Tiruchy .

The National Human Rights Commission in a statement said it has also noted that such incidents have occurred earlier too in the state. This is a "serious human rights violation" and a "matter of concern" for the rights panel.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that two persons, working as contract labourers with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) died due to electrocution while repairing a high-tension overhead power line near Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar, Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu on December 18, 2024," it said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, "indicate gross negligence" on the part of the electricity department resulting in the death of two labourers.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Tamil Nadu, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

"It is expected to include the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation, if any provided to the next of kin of the two victims. The Commission would also like to know the steps taken or proposed by the state government and Tangedco to ensure that such incidents do not recur," it added.

According to the media report, as per the preliminary investigations, the power supply to the cable was "not fully turned off during the repair work". The workers were on the job without any protective gear, the statement said, quoting the report.

In a similar incident, a worker was electrocuted while repairing a transformer in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu last year. Last month, a migrant worker was reportedly electrocuted during Cyclone Fengal and his body was found near an ATM in Muthialpet, the statement said.