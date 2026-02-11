NHRC pulls up Tamil Nadu govt over migrant worker assault; asks police to trace victim

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a showcase notice to the Tamil Nadu government over the assault of a “migrant worker” in Tiruvallur district and failure to ensure proper treatment, care and directed the State police to trace the victim at the earliest.
The Commission has also asked the Chief Secretary to explain within seven days why a compensation of Rs 2 lakh should not be recommended for the victim.
Taking cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC said it received information about “grave violence” against Suraj, identified as a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, near the Tiruttani railway quarters on December 27.
According to the notice dated February
9, Suraj was referred from Tiruvallur Government Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, on December
28 for advanced treatment. However, hospi- tal records indicate that he left against medical advice the same day, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
The Commission termed this a “serious lapse” and “gross negligence” on the part of the State machinery, stating that the authorities failed to ensure adequate safeguards, monitoring, or support for the victim, thereby attracting human rights scrutiny. “Evidently, the state has failed to provide medical care and security to the victim, thereby violating his fundamental rights,” it said. While the alleged assault was committed by private individuals, the NHRC held that the matter falls within the ambit of human rights violations due to the State’s subsequent failure to provide medical care, protection and rehabilitation.
The victim’s disappearance from a state-run medical facility raised “serious concerns” warranting strict investigation, it said, pointing out lapses.
The Director General of Police has been directed to trace the victim and ensure treatment, including post-trauma counselling and reimbursement of medical expenses. A copy of the proceedings has also been sent to the Union Home Ministry.
There was no immediate reaction from the Tamil Nadu government about the NHRC notice.
Four teenagers, all aged about 17, were apprehended on December 28 and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Three were sent to a juvenile home, and the fourth was handed over to their parents.