NHRC official finds shortcomings in Vellore school

VELLORE: The staff of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) at Konavattam in the outskirts of Vellore were caught unawares when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) special monitor, Bal Ksihan Goyal, made a surprise visit to the institution on Thursday.



Goyal, who arrived in Vellore last Saturday, visited Ranipet district and spent another two days in Tiruvannamalai district. He also conducted inspections in the Vellore district on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Konvattam school was a random pick by Goyal, where he interacted with Class 8 students and asked them questions in English which some students understood with teachers’ assistance. He checked with students about the quality of food served in the institution and also inspected the kitchen.

After inspecting the infrastructure and other faicilities for the children in classrooms, he took a look at the complaints box in which he saw a letter from a Class 7 student complaining about problems from a senior. Goyal then asked the student if he still faced bullying to which the student replied that the senior had left the school. Goyal then hugged the boy in appreciation.

But what shocked the NHRC official was the first-aid box that had medicines past the expiry date. He sought a proper explanation from the school principal and instructed to keep new medicines in the box.

After finding empty pages in a register in the headmaster’s office, he asked why the HM had not signed the attendance register, the latter replied that he was away from the school then. “You should be more responsible,” Goyal chided the headmaster.

Goyal later visited the Vellore central prison and a facility run by the CSI at Kasam in Katpadi Such inspections were part of his work, the official said and added that after returning to New Delhi, he would submit a report about his inspection in the three districts to the NHRC.