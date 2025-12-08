NHAI told to pay Rs 10k for deficiency in service

CHENNAI: Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to pay Rs 10,000 to a complainant for deficiency in electronic toll collection infrastructure service.

The complainant, U Azarudin’s friend’s family members were travelling in his car from Erode to Chennai in February 2025.

After crossing Vikravandi Toll Plaza, the balance available in the complainant fastag account was Rs 863. While crossing the Athur toll plaza, the automated signal was not working. The staff verified and told to the family that there was no balance in the fastag. So, they had to pay double the amount, Rs 140 unnecessarily.

During the said process, there was stoppage of movement as well and there were accusations of not maintaining sufficient balance in the fastag account.

The complainant alleged that the deficiency in the device of the NHAI resulted in an inaccurate display of the readings. The NHAI without maintaining the scanning device had accused his friend’s family.

“The opposite party could have verified the balance by entering the number of the car and amount could have been deducted. Instead, employees of the opposite party acted in callous manner and collected double the amount of the toll,” claimed the complainant. “The activities of the opposite party and its employees, clearly shows the deficiency of service and negligence and the family had to undergo mental agony and hardships.”

As a result, the complaint is allowed against NHAI for deficiency in electronic toll collection infrastructure service. The consumer commission headed by the president D Gopinath, members Kavitha Kannan and TR Sivakumhar directed the opposite party to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for deficiency in service, pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages with litigation costs within two months from the date of receipt of the order.