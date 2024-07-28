NHAI revises Ranipet-Chittoor road widening to 4 lanes

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India has revived the 28-km-long Walajahpet to Ranipet section up to the Andhra Pradesh border of the new NH 40, also known as Old Madras Road, widening works by reducing the number of lanes from six to four.

NHAI has floated bids to construct an access-controlled four-lane highway with paved shoulders from Walajahpet-Ranipet to Andhra Pradesh of NH40 at Rs 837.66 crore. Initially, the NHAI planned to widen the existing two-lane stretch of the 28 km Walajahpet to Ranipet section into a six-lane, but has modified the facility to a four-lane configuration.

The Old Madras Road is a four-lane until Walajahpet from Chennai, but a section between Walajahpet via Ranipet and Chittoor remains a two-lane road.

However, the section from Chittoor to Bengaluru is also four lane.

NHAI had cancelled the Rs 980 crore six-laning of the Walajahpet/Ranipet-Chittoor section in May this year after extending dates for bid opening over 21 times since September 2022.

NHAI sources said that the present tender has been invited after the approval for the project work and the contract would be awarded soon.

K Satish, who works in Bengaluru, said, “From my residence at KR Puram, the Old Madras Road is the shortest highway to reach Chennai. If the road is widened it will reduce travelling time.”