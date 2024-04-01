NHAI puts on hold toll charges revision on oral orders from Delhi

CHENNAI: After notifying the revision of toll charges from April 1, NHAI has put on hold the revision in the toll plazas across the state.

According to the NHAI sources, the revision has been put on hold as per the instructions from the headquarters in New Delhi.

NHAI has notified the annual revision of user fees in 36 out of the 64 toll plazas in the state from April 1.

When asked for the reason for putting on hold the revision of charges, sources said that it was done due to some technical issues. Asked about the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the official noted that the revision of the user fees which is done every year has been implemented during the elections earlier too.

All Omnibus Owners Association president A Anbalagan said that while the central government had announced an increase in toll charges from Monday, the hike has been temporarily suspended due to the parliamentary elections.

“Not only vehicle owners but also common people are affected by toll charges. It is against the Motor Vehicle Rules to impose double taxation in the name of toll even though road tax is being paid for all the vehicles. Therefore, the central government should immediately remove the toll plazas and we request the state government to take legal action to protect people from toll charges hike,” he demanded.