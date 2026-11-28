According to a tender document issued by NHAI, the proposed projects include six-laning of the Dharmapuri-Karur-Dindigul-Samayanallur section of National Highway 44 and four-laning of the second phase of the Madurai Ring Road, from Thamaraipatti to T Pudupatti, along NH-744A.

The proposed highway improvements are aimed at establishing the technical, economic and financial viability of the projects before taking them up for execution.

The DPR consultant will be required to examine the existing road conditions and recommend improvements, including widening of carriageways, construction or widening of bridges, development of service roads, improvement of intersections and incorporation of road safety features.

The study will also include traffic surveys, axle-load assessments and traffic demand projections for the next 30 years. Based on these findings, the consultant will prepare alternative alignment proposals, particularly to identify bypasses for congested locations.