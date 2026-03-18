NHAI gears up for new highway to Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids from consultants to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed four-laning of a greenfield highway connecting Tiruchy, Karur and Coimbatore, along with a northern bypass for Tiruchy.
According to a Request for Proposal issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through NHAI, the consultancy assignment covers the preparation of a DPR for the proposed corridor with a total tentative length of about 230 km.
The proposed project involves developing a four-lane greenfield highway between Tiruchy, Karur and Coimbatore to improve regional connectivity and reduce travel time between the central and western parts of the State. The project also includes the preparation of a northern bypass around Tiruchy aimed at easing traffic congestion in and around the city.
The proposed project involves fourlaning of a greenfield highway between Tiruchy, Karur and Coimbatore to improve regional connectivity
The selected consultant will undertake traffic studies, alignment planning, feasibility analysis, environmental and social impact assessments, and detailed engineering design as part of the DPR preparation. The consultant will also conduct surveys, prepare cost estimates, and recommend suitable project configurations for the proposed highway and bypass.
The project had earlier been raised in Parliament by Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko. During a discussion in the Lok Sabha last December, he highlighted the need for expediting the Tiruchy–Karur greenfield segment.
“The Tiruchy-Karur-Coimbatore Greenfield Highway was proposed to create an alternative corridor linking these crucial cities. However, there has been no update on the status of the proposed Tiruchy-Karur Greenfield segment,” he said.