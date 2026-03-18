NHAI gears up for new highway to Coimbatore

According to a Request for Proposal issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through NHAI, the consultancy assignment covers the preparation of a DPR for the proposed corridor with a total tentative length of about 230 km.

The proposed project involves developing a four-lane greenfield highway between Tiruchy, Karur and Coimbatore to improve regional connectivity and reduce travel time between the central and western parts of the State. The project also includes the preparation of a northern bypass around Tiruchy aimed at easing traffic congestion in and around the city.