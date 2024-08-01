NHAI collects over Rs 4,200 crore as toll charges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Even as major political parties in Tamil Nadu promised to close toll plazas on the National Highways (NH) in the recent Lok Sabha poll manifestos, toll plazas in TN collected Rs 4,221 crore in 2023-24 which is 10% more than Rs 3,817 crore collected in 2022-23.

According to the information shared by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in Rajya Sabha to a question raised by DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu, the user fee collection at toll plazas in TN has increased by 61% from Rs 2,610 crore in 2019-20.

As per the NHAI data, the State has 67 toll plazas with 15 opened in the last five years till 2023-24. It stands fifth among the user fee collected in toll plazas with Uttar Pradesh topping the country with Rs 6,961 crore, Rajasthan (Rs 5,954 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 5,352 crore) and Gujarat (Rs 4,781 crore).

Two toll plazas in TN — L&T Krishnagiri Thopur ranked 8th (Rs 269 crore) and Krishnagiri in 15th rank (Rs 257 crore) find a place in the top 20 user-collecting plazas in the country, while the highest collection was by L&T Vadora in Gujarat at Rs 472 crore. Vikravandi toll plaza came third in TN with Rs 182 crore followed by Kaniyur (Rs 167 crore) and Paranur (Rs 164 crore).

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, major political parties in TN including the DMK, AIADMK, Left parties, Naam Tamilar, PMK and VCK, and except the BJP, promised to close down the toll plazas on the NH.

DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has called for the abolition of toll plazas on NH and instead proposed a one-time smaller fee to be collected at the time of vehicle registration to ensure a fair and transparent system that respects the right to free movement. In a special mention in the Rajya Sabha on July 29, he also requested an independent audit to analyse investments and realised amounts at these toll plazas.

Wilson highlighted that TN has 65 toll plazas, with at least 5 situated within 10 km of the Corporation and municipal limits, and over 20 violating the 60-km distance limit. He emphasised the need for immediate action to remove the toll plazas that have not been removed despite assurances to do so.

S Yuvaraj, president of Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation, said that at least 32 toll plazas in TN have recovered the project cost, and yet continue to collect full user fees from motorists. “As per the NH Fees Rules, user fees should be reduced to 40% after the cost recovery. But the NHAI continues to collect user fee without any reduction. We’ve been demanding the State government to intervene and reduce the user fee or take over the roads from the NHAI,” he averred.

Yuvaraj pointed out that despite high toll collections from the State, the NHAI has failed to ensure road safety projects on the highways leading to road accidents. “NH accounts for 52% of the road accidents in TN due to lack of animal crossings and bridges. Toll charges collected here are being used for projects in other states,” he alleged.