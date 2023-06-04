NGT warns Panchayat Union over construction in buffer zone

CHENNAI: Irked by a Panchayat Union's construction work on the buffer zone of Noyyal River despite notice, the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Erode district administration to ensure the construction works are not proceeded.

An application has been filed against Kodumudi Panchayat Union, which is constructing a turmeric commercial storage godown near the fragile ecosystem of the Noyyal River.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) had already issued a notice as early as in February stating that the site in dispute comes within the buffer zone of the Noyyal River which is under the control of the WRD and already requested the Revenue Department to survey and fix the boundaries of the same.

"The said notice further stated that till such time the survey is completed and the boundaries are determined, the construction should not be proceeded with. Now, the complaint of the applicant is that despite the above said notice, the construction is being proceeded with.

Therefore, we direct the District Collector, Erode District to make an inspection by deputing an officer not below the rank of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and ensure that the construction is not proceeded with till such time the Revenue Department survey and fixes the boundaries," the interim order said.

The Tribunal warned the Panchayat Union and said that it will be at their own risk and peril and "we make it very clear that later they cannot claim equity."

The NGT has adjourned the further hearing on July 18.