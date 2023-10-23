NGT raps Kovai Corpn, asks TNPCB to inspect Vellalore dump yard

CHENNAI: Expressing disappointment over the inaction of Coimbatore Corporation in reclaiming the Vellalore dump yard by removing legacy waste, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to inspect the site and file a report on the progress of the work.

“It is surprising to see that instead of employing sophisticated machinery that can deal with the legacy waste in segregating them faster, the Commissioner – Coimbatore City Municipality Corporation has continued to do only with Trommels, which is not an advanced machine, besides not faster to deal with the amount of waste lying. At least, the Corporation could have engaged a few more Trommels considering the amount of quantity to be cleared,” the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, observed.

In April 2023, the Tribunal had directed the civic body to engage latest machines for segregating the legacy waste, if not by purchasing them, at least by taking on hire. Besides, the civic body was also advised to coordinate with the industries in Coimbatore, so that the legacy waste could be cleared at the earliest and the remedial action could be carried out.

Meanwhile, PR Suganthi, chief engineer of Coimbatore Corporation, appeared before the Tribunal and stated that administrative sanction is pending and assured that the project will be started once the amount is sanctioned.

“Even before the amount is sanctioned, the Corporation should have been ready with their detailed project as to how they are going to implement it. It appears that they have not even enquired in the market for the latest machinery either for purchase or for hire,” NGT said.

The Tribunal also noted that TNPCB has levied an interim compensation of Rs 80,000, but the amount has not been deposited. Expecting the civic body to realise the seriousness of the issue, the Tribunal directed to give a plan of action.