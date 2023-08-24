NGT keeps clearance for harbours in Kaluveli in abeyance

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Department of Fisheries hurried to apply for environmental clearance (EC) without revision of Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) and without comprehensive environmental impact assessment (EIA) report to construct two fishing harbours in Kaluveli wetlands, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered to keep EC issued in abeyance.

The EC was issued by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in November 2021. "The Environmental Clearance dated November 3, 2021 issued by Tamil Nadu, SEIAA in favour of 1st respondent (Department of Fisheries), which is under challenge is kept in abeyance, " justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, said in their order on Thursday.

M Yuvadeeban, an activist filed a case in NGT challenging the EC issued by SEIAA. The EC allows the Fisheries Department to construct two fishing harbours in Alamparaikuppam and Azhagankuppan with a total capacity of 24,000 tonnes per annum. The locations of the proposed harbours are inside the estuary. The complaint also alleged that the EC has been given in violation of EIA Notification, 2006, CRZ Notification, 2011, Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, without considering the impact on biodiversity and livelihood.

Apart from these, the petitioner pointed out the harbours will affect Olive Ridley nesting site and the entire stretch is highly eroding and sought to quash the EC.

On the other hand, the Fisheries Department stated that the absence of fishing harbours in Chengalpattu and Villupuram has suppressed the developments in fishery activities leading to unemployment among the fishermen community.

Pointing out EC was given without revision of Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) and without comprehensive environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, "therefore, it would be appropriate for this Tribunal not to permit the project to proceed further till the errors that have crept into the CZMP are rectified at least in respect of the project area and the comprehensive shoreline protection management plan is approved as per TNCZMA order, " the order said.

The Tribunal ordered the Department of Environment and Climate Change and Coastal Zone Management Authority to revise CZMP expeditiously in the project area. "In case the project involves erosion control measures, then the proposal should be considered only after the Shoreline Management is finalized by NCCR, " the Tribunal directed.