NGT issues notice to Puducherry govt on sinking borewells

CHENNAI: While hearing a case against the Puducherry government, which is sinking bore wells to augment drinking water supply, the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the union territory as well as the Water Resources Department of Tamil Nadu to file their responses.

The direction was given during a hearing held recently and the Tribunal posted the matter on July 24 for further hearing.

Residents of Puducherry, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts have filed a case against sinking of bore wells in the villages of Karayamputhur, Panaiyadikuppam, Munmedu and Kaduvanur by the Government of Puducherry.

The petitioners submitted that that sanction has been given only for sinking 2 bore wells, whereas as per the modified DPR for augmentation of water supply source and rehabilitation system in the urban area of Puducherry Phase-I, installation of 84 numbers of the tube wells is sanctioned.

They raised apprehension that there was no detailed study conducted before taking up this project by the Union Territory of Puducherry. The bore wells that may be sunk within the territory of Puducherry will affect the neighbouring villages of districts of Cuddalore and Villupuram which come within the territory of Tamil Nadu, they raised.

Also, they stated that representations were given to the Water Resources Department (WRD) Tamil Nadu in the regard, for which, there is no response.

As the issue is pertaining to drinking water, the Tribunal issued notices to Puducherry government and WRD to file responses.