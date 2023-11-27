NGT forms committee to study sea turning red in Pondy

CHENNAI: Following a series of occurrences, in which seawater along the coast of Puducherry turned red, the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee to ascertain the cause of the phenomena to occur and suggest remedial action.

While hearing a suo-motu case on the issue, the Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member, A Senthil Vel, noted that colour changes had occurred on October 16, 24, and November 1.

"We deem it proper to form a Committee comprising of Nominee of Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Member Secretary, PPCC (Puducherry Pollution Control Committee) and one nominee of the HOD of Marine Biology Department of University of Puducherry and nominated Sr. Scientist by the Director, Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Parangipettai, Tamil Nadu. The Member Secretary, PPCC will act as the nodal agency," the bench said in its order.

It added that the Committee will visit the site, collect the present sample as also the sample analysis report of the samples which were collected on 16th October, 24th October, and 1st November, and also ascertain the cause of such a colour change in the sea and the remedial action to prevent such incident.

Earlier, the PPCC collected samples on three days for testing. During a virtual hearing, the member secretary of PPCC had not disputed that the cause of such an incident could be industrial pollution.

He also informed that the Noctiluca genus of marine dinoflagellates contains red pigments due to which red tide occurs.

As per the order, the Committee should complete the exercise within a period of two months and submit its report before the Southern Bench of NGT.

Further, the Principal Bench transferred the case to the Southern Bench for further action.

The Southern Bench will hear the case on January 8, 2024.