NGT files suo motu case against pollution caused by NLC

CHENNAI: Two days after Poovulagin Nanbargal and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra released a study report pertaining to alleged environmental degradation caused by NLC in Cuddalore district, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has filed a suo motu case, on Thursday. The excerpts of the report were published in DT Next and other media outlets.

The Tribunal has also directed the NLC administration, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and other concerned departments to file their replies. The Tribunal posted the hearing on August 28.

A study report tiled 'POWERing Pollution - The Environment Impacts of Thermal Power Stations and Mining Operations in Neyveli and Parangipettai', prepared by the two organizations, revealed that areas around Neyveli and Parangipettai are severely polluted due to lignite mines and thermal power plants.

Moreover, samples taken from the borewell at Tholkappiar Nagar in Vadakuvellur showed mercury levels around 250 times higher than the limit. People in the location drink this bore water. There are many kidney patients and people affected by lung diseases, cancer and skin diseases, the report had said.

Meanwhile, a statement released by NLC India Limited (NLCIL), on Wednesday, clarified that the NLCIL thermal units and mines are certified for Environmental Management System ISO:14001, complying to the environmental stipulations.

"NLCIL is equipped with the required Effluent Treatment Plants and is ensuring its continuous operation to meet the standards prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). The quality of treated effluent is being regularly monitored by TNPCB, latest being done on June 30, in which parameters are within the permissible limits," the statement said.

The statement added that NLCIL is continuously undertaking all the necessary environmental protection measures to ensure air and water quality parameters at ambient level, which are well within the permissible limit and it is known for carrying out Industrial activities along with sustainable environmental activities since its inception.