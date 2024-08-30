NGT dismisses plea against Lower Bhavani Project, asks officials to finish canal work soon

CHENNAI: Hurdle for renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Canal was removed as the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a petition against the project and directed the works expeditiously.

“The state government, based on the recommendation of an expert committee, has taken up the renovation and modernisation of the LBP canal by removing the jungle growth and trees that are obstructing the free flow of water in the LBP canal and damaging the existing canal cannot be faulted with,” Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said in her judgment.

LBP Systemised Irrigation Council, the petitioner, objected to the project saying that the project did not obtain environmental clearance and no public hearing or public consultation was conducted.

The petitioner also alleged that nearly 4 lakh trees would be cut from either sides of the bund.

Based on the arguments by the government, the tribunal observed that the project, which involves renovation and modernisation does not involve either the addition of capacity of the canal or the addition of new lands to the existing ayacut.

Saying that the project will only ensure that the existing gaps in the registered ayacut are addressed, NGT clarified that public hearing and environmental impact assessment are not mandatory.

Answering to the averment of felling of 4 lakh trees, the Tribunal observed that a total of 14,158 trees have been identified for removal and the permissions were obtained from district green committees of Erode and Tirupur.

The LBP canal project does not require environmental clearance, as the project itself was commissioned in the year 1955 and the ongoing work is only renovation without change in the irrigation area, the judgment said.