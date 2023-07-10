NGT directs Kovai to address plastic challenge under EPR

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Coimbatore Corporation to address plastic challenge under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and to file report on methods to be used to segregate legacy waste within a shorter period.



While hearing a case pertaining to Vellalore dumping yard in Coimbatore, the tribunal noted a report filed by the city corporation on removal of legacy waste from the site.

Of the 18,00,000 tonnes of legacy waste lying on the site, it is stated that 9,00,000 tonnes have already been segregated. The balance of 9,00,000 tonnes is concerned, it is expected to be cleared in 15 months, the report state.

Applicants who filed the case against the dumping raised that the entire garbage generated in the city is being brought to Vellalore. They also suggested that if the civic body split the garbage into smaller units and sent to localized units, it would be easy for the Corporation to do segregation and bio-mining.

The applicant pointed out garbage generated every day is also being brought to the same site without segregation. While processing the legacy waste, the current waste also should be addressed and sent to the various sites after segregation which would bring down the burden of the civic body in managing the solid waste.

Hearing the sides, the Tribunal directed the Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation to file a report as to how the legacy wastes will be segregated within a shorter period and whether arrangements are in place for dispatching recyclables to the recycling facilities and the timeline for the same.

Posting the matter on August 17 for further hearing, the Tribunal directed the Commissioner to approach the industries and take maximum benefit under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"The city of Coimbatore being an industrial city, the multi-layer plastic is a bigger challenge which can also be addressed under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). If the above challenges of clearing the legacy waste within a shorter time frame and managing 100 per cent of the current waste on a daily basis are done, the city of Coimbatore could be a model city that can be adopted by other cities and towns, " the Tribunal observed.