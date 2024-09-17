NGOs, individuals to get Rs 1 lakh prize for conserving waterbodies in TN

CHENNAI: The state government has announced the Chief Minister's Waterbody Conservator Award with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for non-governmental organisations or individuals for their exemplary work in protecting waterbodies.

The government order to his effect was issued following the announcement made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change in this regard on the floor of the state assembly during the 2023-24 budget session.

According to the GO dated September 13, the government had accorded an administrative sanction for implementing the Chief Minister's Waterbody Conservator Award by utilising the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission Fund. It sought a detailed proposal from the director of the Department of Environment and Climate Change.

The director sent a detailed proposal for presenting awards to 100 persons with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each and Rs 10 lakh for conducting the award function and providing the certificates with the funds from TNCCM. However, the government accorded sanction to implement the award with one winner per district subject to scoring a minimum cut-off for 38 districts. This applies for the year 2023-24 at a budget of Rs 38 lakh and Rs 4 lakh for miscellaneous expenses through Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board funds.