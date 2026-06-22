Neyveli Lignite Corporation at forefront in Rs 46,000 cr coal gasification project

The Neyveli Lignite Corporation in Cuddalore is set to share centre stage under this scheme with the Rs 4,394-crore lignite-to-methanol plant located at Neyveli.

The scheme forms a key part of the government’s strategy to achieve the target of gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030 while strengthening energy security and promoting domestic manufacturing.

“Within two months, the guidelines will be finalised, after which we can start the activity,” Kishan Reddy told reporters at Kamalalayam, Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters here, adding that over 35 companies are expected to enter the sector once the framework is notified.

He said the incentive programme, backed by a financial outlay of Rs 46,000 crore, would support investments in technologies that convert coal into synthesis gas and downstream products such as methanol, ethanol, ammonia, urea and synthetic fuels. The initiative aims to reduce imports of products for which India continues to rely heavily on overseas supplies.

Reddy said the draft framework had undergone extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, including roadshows and discussions with prospective investors.

Companies approved under the scheme would be eligible for long-term coal linkages of up to 30 years, while foreign firms could participate through Indian-registered entities or joint ventures.