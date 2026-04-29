Next milestone South Asia league: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, hailed Dravidian governance as the secret behind the State clocking 10.83 per cent growth in 2025-26 and setting a record by registering double-digit economic growth for the second year in a row, asserting that Tamil Nadu is now ready to compete with South Asian countries, not just other states in the nation.
The Chief Minister said that the accomplishment was “just the beginning “and that more achievements would follow with people’s support, hinting at winning a mandate in the April 23 election, with vote-counting on May 4.
Tamil Nadu was synonymous with “achievement,” Stalin said. The Dravidian model was unique as it matched what it says with statistics, he added.
“Having laid the foundation in the first three years (of DMK rule), we have now achieved a record of double-digit growth for two consecutive years. Thanks to the people of the State for supporting our excellent administration and hard work. This is just the beginning. With your support, we are sure to reach many more heights,” the Chief Minister said on ‘X.’
In its pursuit of excellence, Tamil Nadu’s competition was not with other Indian states, he said, asserting that “the State should rise as a leading state in South Asia.”