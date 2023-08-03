Next INDIA meeting in Mumbai on August 30 - Sept 1: Jairam Ramesh

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday disclosed that the next meeting of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) would be in Mumbai on August 30 or September 1 to strengthen the foundations of Indian democracy which were weakened in the nine-year BJP regime.

Speaking at the "I.N.D.I.A for democracy" conclave organized by the DMK IT wing at the party headquarters here, Jairam Ramesh suggested that the name of the alliance could be renamed as INDIA for BHARAT (Bring harmony, amity, reconciliation and trust). Stating that it was the first time such a broad ranging alliance has been put together, Ramesh referred to the Patna and Bengaluru meetings and said that the next meeting (of I.N.D.I.A) will happen in Mumbai on August 30 and Sept 1. We are moving towards a situation where there is a lot of give and take.``

"These are parties which are fighting in different states, but have come together on a common platform to meet the national challenge. That is the very important step forward. The greatest impact of INDIA has been Mr Modi has been forced to breathe new life in to the ghost called NDA. We are heading in the right direction," he said.

"We have to work together. We have come together and put together a common agenda. I am sure the people will respond because there is a yearning for change. People are fed up with the politics of polarization and showmanship without any great substance. We will be able to bring together a common constructive platform agenda for not just saving Indian democracy but actually strengthening the foundations of Indian democracy which have weakened in the last decade," he added.