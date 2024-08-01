Southern Railway announces extension, additional stoppage, short termination of 6 trains; check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has announced extension, additional stoppage, and short termination of six trains on Thursday.

These are the train services that will be extended:

1. Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special, leaving Tirunelveli at 7.00 pm on Sundays and reaching Mettupalayam at 7.30 am; the next day will be extended to run on 4, 11, 18, 25 August, and 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 September (9 services).

2. Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly special, leaving Mettupalayam at 7.45 pm on Mondays and reaching Tirunelveli at 07.45 am, the next day will be extended to run on 5, 12, 19, 26 August, and 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 September (9 services).

There will be no change in the timings, stoppage, and composition of the special trains. Advance reservations are open, said a SR statement.

Meanwhile, in view of engineering works over various sections in the Salem Division, there are changes in the patterns of certain train services.

These are the train services that will have additional stoppages and short termination:

1. Train No. 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 06.00 am on 8,10 August will be diverted to run via Podanur-Irugur, skipping the stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings of 12.15 and 12.20 pm.

2. Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Jn.-KSR Bengaluru Daily Intercity Express leaving Ernakulam at 09.10 am on 8,10 August will be diverted to run via Podanur-Irugur, skipping the stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings of 12.47–12.50 pm.

3. Train No. 18190 Ernakulam-Tata Nagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 07.15 am on 8/10 August will be diverted to run via Podanur, Coimbatore, and Irugur.

4. Train No. 16843 Tiruchchirappalli-Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 1.00 pm on Friday will be short-terminated at Uthukuli. The train will be partially cancelled between Uttukuli and Palakkad Town.