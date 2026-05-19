News channel journalist attacked with bottle in Tiruvarur, one held

TIRUCHY: A private news television journalist from Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district was attacked with a bottle by a gang of three after an altercation, on late Monday night.
On May 18, at around 11.30 pm, P Haja Moideen (37), a resident of Mosque Street in Muthupettai, working as a journalist in a Tamil news channel, was approached by A Abdul Fazid (20), a person Haja is acquainted with, to discuss something important.
When they were interacting outside Haja's house, suddenly, Abdul Fazid took out an empty bottle and attacked Haja, who sustained injuries. Abdul Fazid fled from the scene on a motorcycle, on which two others were waiting. Haja was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.
On information, the Muthupettai police rushed to the spot and arrested Abdul Fazid on Tuesday and produced him before the court. He was remanded in judicial custody.
The probe found that Haja had an extramarital affair with a woman from Athirampattinam in Thanjavur who was a relative of Abbas, a friend of Abdul Fazid. Haja was in the habit of demanding money from the woman, and Abbas, along with his friends Abdul Fazid and Shabeer Ahamed, visited Haja to inquire about it.
When Haja and Abdul Fazid's discussion turned into a heated argument, the latter attacked Haja with a bottle, said the police. Further investigations are on.