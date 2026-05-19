News channel journalist attacked with bottle in Tiruvarur, one held

On information, the Muthupettai police rushed to the spot and arrested Abdul Fazid on Tuesday and produced him before the court. He was remanded in judicial custody.

The probe found that Haja had an extramarital affair with a woman from Athirampattinam in Thanjavur who was a relative of Abbas, a friend of Abdul Fazid. Haja was in the habit of demanding money from the woman, and Abbas, along with his friends Abdul Fazid and Shabeer Ahamed, visited Haja to inquire about it.

When Haja and Abdul Fazid's discussion turned into a heated argument, the latter attacked Haja with a bottle, said the police. Further investigations are on.