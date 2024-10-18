Newlywed woman killed in road accident near Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A newlywed woman was killed after the bike on which she was riding pillion with her husband, collided head-on with another bike near Gummidipoondi on Thursday night.

The deceased woman was identified as Vishwapriya (25).

Police said that she got married only about a month ago and was living with her husband, Nagarjuna (28) at Pathirvedu village.

On Thursday, the couple had visited a temple and were riding towards Kavarapettai when another motorist who was coming on the opposite direction collided onto their bike.

Probe revealed that the other biker lost control of his bike and first hit a median and then Nagarjuna's two wheeler.

In the impact, the couple was thrown off the bike and suffered severe injuries.

Passersby rushed them to Gummidipoondi govt hospital, where Vishwapriya succumbed to her injuries.

Police said that Vishwapriya was not wearing a helmet.

Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the other motorist.