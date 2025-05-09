Newlywed couple found dead in well near Gobichettipalayam

ERODE: A newlywed couple were found dead, and the bodies were floating in a well near Gobichettipalayam, police said on Thursday.

Sakthivel (23), a construction worker from Pudukothukadu village and Priyadarshini (19) of Indiampalayam were in love and got married around 7 months ago with parental consent.

Priyadarshini went to her maternal home in Indiampalayam along with her husband to attend a village festival on Wednesday night.

Around 8 am on Thursday, villagers found the couple's bodies floating in a well and informed Kadathur police, who rushed to the spot.

Bodies were moved to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for autopsy.

A case of suspicious death was registered, and an investigation is on.