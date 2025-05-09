Begin typing your search...

    9 May 2025
    Newlywed couple found dead in well near Gobichettipalayam
    Representative Image

    ERODE: A newlywed couple were found dead, and the bodies were floating in a well near Gobichettipalayam, police said on Thursday.

    Sakthivel (23), a construction worker from Pudukothukadu village and Priyadarshini (19) of Indiampalayam were in love and got married around 7 months ago with parental consent.

    Priyadarshini went to her maternal home in Indiampalayam along with her husband to attend a village festival on Wednesday night.

    Around 8 am on Thursday, villagers found the couple's bodies floating in a well and informed Kadathur police, who rushed to the spot.

    Bodies were moved to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for autopsy.

    A case of suspicious death was registered, and an investigation is on.

    DTNEXT Bureau

