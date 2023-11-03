Begin typing your search...

Newly wed couple hacked to death by armed gang in Thoothukudi

The incident occurred in a house at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar at around 5.30 pm.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Nov 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-02 22:31:06.0  )
Newly wed couple hacked to death by armed gang in Thoothukudi
X
Representative Image
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: A newly-wed couple were allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Thoothukudi on Thursday evening. The murdered victims have been identified as Mari Selvam (22), who worked in a private shipping company and resided at Murugesan Nagar, and his wife Karthika (21) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

The incident occurred in a house at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar at around 5.30 pm. The gang of about five unidentified men hacked the couple to death and fled the scene, sources said. On being alerted, the SIPCOT police inspected the scene of crime and held enquiries, which revealed that the young couple got married on October 30, against the wishes of the bride’s family.

However, both the victims belonged to the same caste. Based on a complaint, a case was filed and investigation is underway to nab the accused, sources said.

Tamil Naduarmed gangMurugesan NagarThiru Vi Ka NagarSIPCOT policebride’s family
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X