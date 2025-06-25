Newly laid road as thin as dosa, say AIADMK councillors of Tambaram Corporation

CHENNAI: AIADMK councillors staged a walkout during the Tambaram Corporation Council meeting held on Tuesday, accusing the Corporation of failing to provide even basic civic amenities in their wards.

As soon as the meeting began, AIADMK councillors raised several complaints, including uncleared garbage, non-functioning streetlights, and dilapidated roads. They mocked the newly laid roads calling it ‘as thin as a black dosa’.

This led to heated arguments between AIADMK members and the ruling party councillors. Following this, the AIADMK councillors walked out of the meeting in protest.

Responding to the concerns, Corporation Commissioner C Balachandran stated that the Corporation had received orders to lay new roads at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore. “To monitor the work properly, at least 50 engineers are required, but Tambaram Corporation has only 10 engineers, one of whom has recently been transferred,” he explained. “Despite shortage of staff, the Corporation is doing its best to serve a population of 10 lakh with the available team. Councillors must understand the situation and support officials.”

Speaking to the media after the walkout, AIADMK councillors lamented that even basic services like garbage disposal and streetlight maintenance were not being carried out. Describing the newly laid roads as ‘a thin black dosa’ that would wash away after mild showers, they pointed out that after the monsoon begins, everything would change.