Newly elected MLAs to take oath on May 11

CHENNAI: The first session of the newly constituted 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will commence at 9.30 a.m. on Monday at the Assembly Chamber in the Secretariat here, with the newly elected MLAs set to make and subscribe to the oath or affirmation.
According to an official press release issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Sunday, all elected members have been instructed to bring their Certificate of Election without fail while presenting themselves for taking oath or affirmation.
The release further said that the election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would be held at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday.