TIRUVANNAMALAI: Amidst the spiritual fervour of the Karthigai Deepam festival, thousands of parents fulfilled religious vows by carrying their newborns in makeshift sugarcane cradles around the Annamalaiyar temple.
The historic shrine becomes the focal point for this unique ritual known as 'Karumbu Thottil', sources from the temple said. For childless couples yearning for progeny, the spiritual journey often begins with the 'Mansoru' ritual.
Once their prayers are answered, parents craft a cradle by tying a saree between two sturdy sugarcane stalks and carry their newborn on their shoulders and circumambulate the temple and its surrounding Mada streets.
The choice of sugarcane carries profound symbolism for the devotees. Just as the cane grows tall, green, and sweet, parents pray that their child's life will flourish with prosperity, sweetness, and vitality, ensuring their family lineage thrives endlessly.
By parading the child around the sanctum, parents symbolically present their divine gift back to the god in pure gratitude.
Concluding their circumambulation, the parents donate the sugarcane stalks and the saree used for the cradle to the underprivileged, an act of charity believed to multiply their spiritual blessings and mark the joyful culmination of their sacred promise.