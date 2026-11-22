The historic shrine becomes the focal point for this unique ritual known as 'Karumbu Thottil', sources from the temple said. For childless couples yearning for progeny, the spiritual journey often begins with the 'Mansoru' ritual.

Once their prayers are answered, parents craft a cradle by tying a saree between two sturdy sugarcane stalks and carry their newborn on their shoulders and circumambulate the temple and its surrounding Mada streets.

The choice of sugarcane carries profound symbolism for the devotees. Just as the cane grows tall, green, and sweet, parents pray that their child's life will flourish with prosperity, sweetness, and vitality, ensuring their family lineage thrives endlessly.