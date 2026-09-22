Newborn twins die under mysterious circumstances in Namakkal

Police said Annalakshmi, a resident of Avarangadu near Pallipalayam, had given birth to the twins at the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital on September 3. The couple already have a daughter.

After completing postnatal treatment, Annalakshmi returned home with the newborns on September 16. The tragedy came to light on Tuesday afternoon when she picked up the babies from their cradle to feed them.