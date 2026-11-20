RAMANATHAPURAM: In an alleged case of female infanticide, a newborn was buried alive inside her family’s premises in Rameswaram. The police have arrested the newborn’s father, aunt and grandfather and are investigating the mother’s role.
The police are investigating whether the murder was motivated by the birth of a second girl in the family.
The incident came to light when Nagapandi (32) took his wife Loganandhini (24), who was seven months pregnant, to Rameswaram Government Hospital after she suffered heavy bleeding post delivery at home.
The couple, from Sambai village near Rameswaram, have been married for four years and have a twoyear-old daughter.
According to the police, Loganandhini went into labour on Wednesday night. Her husband and his sister Muneeswari reportedly attended to the delivery at home. Nagapandi’s father Krishnan was also present.
Loganandhini delivered a girl. The police suspect that Nagapandi and Muneeswari decided against keeping the newborn, considering the family’s financial situation. The infant was subsequently buried in a pit within the house premises when she was allegedly still breathing.
Loganandhini soon began bleeding heavily and was taken to Rameswaram Government Hospital. When doctors noticed the signs of childbirth and insisted the baby be brought to the hospital or they will not proceed with the treatment. Muneeswari then brought the newborn to the hospital, and doctors examined her and declared her dead. The hospital alerted the Town police, who arrested Nagapandi, Muneeswari and Krishnan.