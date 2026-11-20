The couple, from Sambai village near Rameswaram, have been married for four years and have a twoyear-old daughter.

According to the police, Loganandhini went into labour on Wednesday night. Her husband and his sister Muneeswari reportedly attended to the delivery at home. Nagapandi’s father Krishnan was also present.

Loganandhini delivered a girl. The police suspect that Nagapandi and Muneeswari decided against keeping the newborn, considering the family’s financial situation. The infant was subsequently buried in a pit within the house premises when she was allegedly still breathing.