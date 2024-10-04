Newborn found dead in garbage mound in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, cleanliness workers found the dead body of a newborn baby in a garbage mound in Tirunelveli on Friday.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, early on Friday morning, when a group of sanitary workers were cleaning a garbage mound at Rajaji Nagar in Melapalayam, they were shocked to find the body of a newborn, discarded in the midst of it.

On information, the Melapalayam police rushed to the spot and conducted a search of the area.

The cops, who noticed that the male baby was barely a few hours old, sent the body for post mortem to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital.

Police are enquiring to ascertain the identity of the baby's parents and are also investigating to determine if the child was a stillborn or it was discarded after being killed by someone.