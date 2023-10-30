Newborn found abandoned in Vandavasi GH in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Hours-old baby was found abandoned atop the ground-level sump in the Vandavasi Government Hospital in Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday. The abandoned child was noticed when a hospital employee went to switch on the motor to fill the overhead tank.

He immediately alerted the nurses on duty who then retrieved the abandoned child and provided first aid. Hospital officials then informed the Vandavasi South police who arrived at the spot and started investigations by checking local CCTV footage.

Sources said that the child was not born in the hospital.

It was also felt that the baby could have been out of an extramarital affair and hence was abandoned.

A search is now on for the mother while hospital authorities are thinking of referring the baby to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.