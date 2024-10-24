Newborn boy abandoned with cuts on neck, wrist in Sivaganga

MADURAI: A newborn baby was abandoned with cut injuries on the neck and right wrist at Singampunari in Sivaganga district on Wednesday. Four persons belonging to the Muthaiah colony in Singampunari heard the baby crying and informed Pandiselvam, Village Administrative Officer of Then Singampunari Group, Singampunari taluk.

Sources said the abandoned baby was rescued and admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Investigations carried out by the Singampunari police revealed that S Mahendran (45) of Muthaiah Colony maintained an illicit affair with a 30-year-old woman of the same locality.

He raped and got her pregnant. On Tuesday, the woman gave birth to a baby boy. Based on a complaint, a case was filed under Section 109 (1) of the BNS. After enquiring, the police arrested Mahendran and remanded him in judicial custody, sources said.