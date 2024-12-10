Newborn baby dies after delivery by nurse at Sathurangapattinam GH; Family protests

CHENNAI: Tension erupted at the Sathurangapattinam government hospital in Chengalpattu district after the death of a newborn baby.

According to Thanthi TV reports, the child's mother was admitted to the hospital around 9 pm on Sunday.

Due to the absence of a doctor, a nurse handled the delivery process.

Reports state that the baby developed severe breathing difficulties shortly after being born.

Around 3 am on Monday, the baby was sent to Chengalpattu government hospital for advanced medical care.

The doctors at Chengalpattu GH declared the baby dead upon arrival.

Outraged by the incident, the child's family staged a protest outside the Sathurangapattinam hospital demanding accountability for the absence of the doctor.