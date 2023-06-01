New website, app to lodge complaints on food safety launched

CHENGALPATTU: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has launched a new website and app with easy-to-select details to facilitate easy handling of public complaints on substandard and adulterated food.

Various measures are being taken by the Food Safety Department to ensure that the general public gets quality and hygienic food in restaurants and shops including hotels and bakeries.

Currently, the State government has introduced a new website and app to facilitate food-related public complaints and for quick action on related complaints.

The new website foodsafety.tn.gov.in has been developed in two languages Tamil and English with the facility to select details easily without having to elaborately type any of their complaints.

The public can also download the mobile application TN Food Safety Consumer App.

District Collector AR Rahul Nadh said, “The public can benefit by reporting the details of complaints about substandard food, adulteration, etc. through the website and mobile app. Also the details of the complainant will be kept confidential.”

He also noted that within 24 to 48 hours of filing the complaint, investigation measures will be taken iand a report will be provided to the complainant.