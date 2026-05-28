New uniform likely for Tamil Nadu’s new Singappenn Special Task Force

The TVK government had announced the formation of the Singappenn task force for women safety headed by an IGP-rank officer. The task force was among the initiatives announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after his swearing-in.



Last week, IG K Bhavaneeswari was appointed as the head of the force.

Police sources said that, in the first phase, over 30 personnel will be inducted, including one SP, two DSPs, and four inspectors. To distinguish them from other officers, a special uniform and new logo have been designed.



The uniform will also feature a new regimental logo along with the Tamil Nadu Police insignia.