New uniform likely for Tamil Nadu’s new Singappenn Special Task Force

CHENNAI: The newly formed Singappenn Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu Police is likely to have a new uniform, with the personnel set to don a navy blue shirt with khaki pants.
The TVK government had announced the formation of the Singappenn task force for women safety headed by an IGP-rank officer. The task force was among the initiatives announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after his swearing-in.
Last week, IG K Bhavaneeswari was appointed as the head of the force.
Police sources said that, in the first phase, over 30 personnel will be inducted, including one SP, two DSPs, and four inspectors. To distinguish them from other officers, a special uniform and new logo have been designed.
The uniform will also feature a new regimental logo along with the Tamil Nadu Police insignia.
According to sources, personnel selected for the task force will undergo one month of intensive in-service training. Newly recruited members of the force will subsequently receive specialised training based on exclusive modules and syllabus prepared specifically for the task force.
The uniform will be issued to all SIs and constables serving in the Singappenn Special Task Force. The force's inaugural ceremony is expected to be held in Chennai soon.