New transformer sought to solve Anjur power issues

CHENGALPATTU: Residents of a village in Anjur municipality met the District Collector AR Rahul Nadh on and submitted a petition demanding a transformer of 250 kilowatts of electricity to be set up in the village to meet the needs of the public.

The petitioners said that there are more than 1,500 people including school students residing for over 100 years in five streets in Anjur. However, with increasing modern facilities such as air conditioners, refrigerators etc being used in the houses, the residents face a drop in voltage, which causes a lot of inconvenience to the school and college students who are studying.

Despite repeated complaints to the electricity board about the issue, the officials allegedly erected a new transformer only for a nearby private apartment in the area instead of helping the people of Anjur.

The residents questioned the biased nature of the EB officials and demanded a transformer of 250 kilowatts generating electricity be set up in their village.

They also threatened to stage a hunger strike if their demands are not met at the earliest.