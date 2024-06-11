New Tiruchy Integrated Bus Terminal to be ready before Aug 15: Minister KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: The new Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) works would be completed before August 15 and it would be opened for the public thereafter, said Minister KN Nehru here on Monday.

Inspecting the ongoing construction works for the IBT at Panchapur in Tiruchy, Nehru said, the contractors for the bus stand have been instructed to complete the work on time.

A meeting of contractors, the Mayor, and the Corporation Commissioner has been scheduled to discuss the status of the ongoing works and would decide on the inauguration schedules based on the completion of the works.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that he had visited the new terminal in the airport and asked the airport officials to allocate separate exit and entry points for the VIPs. The officials have promised to allocate the same and the officials have scheduled to commence the functioning of the new terminal shortly.

Earlier, Nehru inspected several programmes including the Aadhaar registration programme for the school students at Corporation Middle School

in Bheema Nagar and the works for opening bank accounts for the students.

District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Corporation Commissioner V Saravanan, and others accompanied the Minister.