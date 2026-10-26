New Thoothukudi coal plant will push TN into high debt, cautions CRH study

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced in the state assembly that 2X800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Plant units would be set up at Rs 20,800 crore to replace the aged 5X210 MW Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station.

CRH estimated that power generated at the new coal power plant would cost Rs 8.75 per unit at a 75% plant load factor, rising to Rs 10.40 at 55%. The solar-plus-storage alternative would require 3,490 MW of solar capacity and 9,067 MWh of battery storage, with an estimated capital cost of Rs 27,289 crore, Rs 6,489 crore more than the coal project. However, lower generation costs could offset the additional investment by the second year, the report said. Over five years, it estimated generation costs at Rs 33,965 crore for coal, against Rs 17,581 crore for solar and battery storage.

The report also flagged the financial burden on Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), estimating fixed-cost payments of about Rs 4,120 crore in the first year of commissioning and nearly Rs 20,000 crore over five years.

Tamil Nadu’s power utilities have accumulated debt of over Rs 2.47 lakh crore, accounting for 77.6% of the state’s public sector debt, according to CRH. It warned that the proposed coal capacity could add to the burden, with borrowing costs ultimately reflected in electricity tariffs.

The report also questioned the project’s compatibility with Tamil Nadu’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and raised concerns over additional pollution in Thoothukudi.