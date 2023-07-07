New stream to be introduced in TN govt higher secondary schools

CHENNAI: Now the students will have one more career option as the Tamil Nadu government has decided to introduce a separate third group other than existing Science and Commerce streams in state-run higher secondary schools.

At present there are about 3,000 government higher secondary schools functioning across the State and catering education to over 18 lakh students. Currently, these schools have only two groups such as Science and Commerce with several subjects.

Unlike in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, the state-run higher secondary institutions do not have a third group and their career options are limited. However, following request from the stakeholders, the School Education Department has planned to introduce a new stream, which is not relevant to Science or Commerce subjects.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that an expert committee comprising high-level authorities and educationists are in the discussion to select the subjects for the proposed third group.

"At present, the students especially in government higher secondary schools could select either Science group or Commerce stream by selecting subjects in each group", he said adding "that is why these students could not compete with their counterparts in other boards while getting admissions in higher educational institutions".

Stating that the authorities are discussing whether to introduce a separate Humanities and Arts subjects' group, which would fetch job opportunities, the official said that syllabus would also be prepared for the subjects of the new group on par with the CBSE curriculum.

"Teachers will also be appointed subject wise in the new group", he added.

"Accordingly, the textbooks for the new stream will be prepared and distributed to the students at free of cost at the government schools", he said adding "the introduction of new group will introduced in a phased manner and depends on rhe response it will be introduced in all the schools".

The official said that amendments and corrections will be made in the syllabus for the new stream based on the suggestion and feedback from the academicians and educationists. Hinting that the new group is expected to be introduced in the coming academic year, the official said "opinion of the school management committee will also be sought with regard to the introduction of new stream".